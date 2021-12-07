Efficient Advisors LLC Purchases 113,226 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Efficient Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,226 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 8.4% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Efficient Advisors LLC owned 0.35% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $87,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,783,000 after acquiring an additional 593,028 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,324,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,943,000 after buying an additional 120,840 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,350,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,249,000 after buying an additional 69,261 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,785,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,058,000 after buying an additional 30,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 984,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,016,000 after buying an additional 65,832 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $175.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.52. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $138.45 and a 1 year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

