Efficient Advisors LLC Sells 7,122 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Efficient Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,122 shares during the quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,816.0% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $49.30 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $48.35 and a 52-week high of $58.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.78 and its 200 day moving average is $52.30.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

