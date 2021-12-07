Efinity Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $10.14 Million (EFI)

Efinity (CURRENCY:EFI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. In the last week, Efinity has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. Efinity has a total market capitalization of $76.53 million and approximately $10.14 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Efinity coin can now be bought for about $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00059994 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,306.27 or 0.08486758 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00058521 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,253.41 or 1.01009836 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00077790 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002689 BTC.

About Efinity

Efinity’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. The Reddit community for Efinity is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin . Efinity’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Efinity Coin Trading

Efinity Coin Trading

