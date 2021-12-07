Efinity Token Price Hits $1.16 on Exchanges (EFI)

Efinity Token (CURRENCY:EFI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Efinity Token has a total market capitalization of $197.81 million and approximately $21.81 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Efinity Token coin can currently be bought for $1.16 or 0.00002293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded 35.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004742 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00040407 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00007638 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.78 or 0.00210273 BTC.

Efinity Token Profile

Efinity Token (CRYPTO:EFI) is a coin. It launched on May 1st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 169,857,481 coins. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

