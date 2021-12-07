E&G Advisors LP Acquires New Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,250 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,000. Microsoft makes up 1.0% of E&G Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,292 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,147,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 102,251 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its position in Microsoft by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 144,701 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,200,000 after purchasing an additional 12,871 shares during the period. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.85.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 559,049 shares of company stock valued at $189,721,672 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $326.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $209.11 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

