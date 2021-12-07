Eidoo (EDO) Price Up 16.6% This Week

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. Eidoo has a total market cap of $43.06 million and approximately $597,644.00 worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Eidoo has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Eidoo coin can now be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00007978 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Eidoo Profile

EDO is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 59,634,176 coins and its circulating supply is 57,334,955 coins. The official website for Eidoo is eidoo.io . Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/eidooapp/

Eidoo Coin Trading

