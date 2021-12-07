EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $77.73

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.73 ($1.03) and traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.99). EKF Diagnostics shares last traded at GBX 75 ($0.99), with a volume of 79,138 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 80.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 77.73. The stock has a market cap of £347.95 million and a P/E ratio of 21.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

In other EKF Diagnostics news, insider Julian Baines sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.07), for a total value of £202,500 ($268,532.02). Also, insider Christopher H. B. Mills sold 637,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.11), for a total transaction of £535,500 ($710,118.02).

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Africa. It offers DiaSpect and DiaSpect T hemoglobin analyzers; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T Low to determine low levels of hemoglobin in plasma and serum specimens, aqueous solutions, or stored or banked erythrocytes; Hemo Control, a point-of-care hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

