El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $107.51 Million

Wall Street analysts expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) to report $107.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $104.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $111.00 million. El Pollo Loco posted sales of $110.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full-year sales of $452.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $449.55 million to $456.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $470.66 million, with estimates ranging from $463.78 million to $480.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $115.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.02 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LOCO. TheStreet lowered El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Benchmark started coverage on El Pollo Loco in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, El Pollo Loco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LOCO opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $494.30 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. El Pollo Loco has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average is $16.82.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in El Pollo Loco by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,421,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,286,000 after buying an additional 72,264 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 50,004.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,665,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,636 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 727,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,526,000 after purchasing an additional 362,406 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 645,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 624,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after purchasing an additional 50,292 shares in the last quarter. 46.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

