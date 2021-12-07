Electric Vehicle Zone Trading Down 20.9% Over Last 7 Days (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 7th. Over the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be bought for $0.0901 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market capitalization of $39.87 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00059440 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,284.76 or 0.08437903 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00058037 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,920.10 or 1.00275982 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00077376 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life . The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electric Vehicle Zone should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electric Vehicle Zone using one of the exchanges listed above.

