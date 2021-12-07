Electroneum (ETN) Reaches Market Cap of $234.32 Million

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 28.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $234.32 million and $2.04 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,908,208,016 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.