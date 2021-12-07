Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is Cardinal Capital Management’s 5th Largest Position

Cardinal Capital Management cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 2.0% of Cardinal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $9,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,115,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3,919.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 52,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 51,657 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 44,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,194,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Truist raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Argus boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.11.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LLY opened at $243.34 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $146.48 and a 52-week high of $275.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.39.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

