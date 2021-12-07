Elrond (EGLD) Market Cap Hits $5.62 Billion

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 7th. Elrond has a total market cap of $5.62 billion and approximately $196.45 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Elrond has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $283.35 or 0.00562631 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.61 or 0.00175947 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000534 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00015145 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00064454 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007730 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,845,589 coins and its circulating supply is 19,841,702 coins. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

