Emera (TSE:EMA) Hits New 12-Month High at $60.38

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$60.38 and last traded at C$60.25, with a volume of 131544 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$59.72.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Emera to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James set a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Emera and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$61.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$58.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$58.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emera Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Emera’s payout ratio is 141.75%.

Emera Company Profile (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

