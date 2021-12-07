Emercoin (EMC) Reaches Market Cap of $2.64 Million

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0544 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $2.64 million and $20,421.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 66.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,511,468 coins. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

