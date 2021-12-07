EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies (CVE:EHT) Shares Up 5.9%

EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (CVE:EHT)’s stock price shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 23,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 129,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a market capitalization of C$13.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.30.

EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Company Profile (CVE:EHT)

EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and distributes structural building systems in Canada. The company provides modular building/home systems with integrated hybrid alternative energy systems. It offers fiberglass reinforced structural insulted panels, ultra-light solar panels, controlled environment growing pods, and alternative energy producing mobile trailers under the ENERTEC brand.

