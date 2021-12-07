Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.75.
Several brokerages have weighed in on ESMT. KeyCorp began coverage on Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised Engagesmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.
Shares of ESMT opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. Engagesmart has a 12 month low of $19.96 and a 12 month high of $38.83.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter worth about $73,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter worth about $189,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter worth about $266,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter worth about $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Engagesmart Company Profile
EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.
