Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.75.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ESMT. KeyCorp began coverage on Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised Engagesmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

Shares of ESMT opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. Engagesmart has a 12 month low of $19.96 and a 12 month high of $38.83.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Engagesmart will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter worth about $73,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter worth about $189,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter worth about $266,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter worth about $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Engagesmart Company Profile

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

