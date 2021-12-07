Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) Shares Gap Up to $4.51

Enjoy Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ENJY)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.51, but opened at $4.86. Enjoy Technology shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 891 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Enjoy Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Enjoy Technology from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Enjoy Technology in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Enjoy Technology in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.28). As a group, research analysts predict that Enjoy Technology Inc will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive merger agreement with Enjoy Technology Inc

