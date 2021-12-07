EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Sets New 52-Week High at $112.49

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $112.49 and last traded at $111.84, with a volume of 4896 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.33.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NPO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EnPro Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is presently 33.54%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $4,245,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in EnPro Industries by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in EnPro Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NPO)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

