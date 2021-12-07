Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stock Holdings Increased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 889.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,140 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $6,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Entergy in the second quarter worth approximately $412,419,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 42.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,289,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,665 shares during the last quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. increased its position in Entergy by 1,688.4% during the second quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. now owns 722,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,696,000 after buying an additional 682,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Entergy by 84.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,266,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,284,000 after buying an additional 581,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Entergy during the second quarter valued at about $45,062,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Entergy news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $47,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR opened at $104.92 on Tuesday. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $115.01. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.01 dividend. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.86.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

