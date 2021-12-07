EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB cut its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 42.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,946 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 51,517 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $1,231,648.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EOG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial cut shares of EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Argus raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.65.

NYSE:EOG opened at $87.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.04. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $98.20. The company has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.02.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.91%.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

