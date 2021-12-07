EOS Market Capitalization Hits $3.17 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. Over the last week, EOS has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar. EOS has a total market capitalization of $3.17 billion and approximately $1.11 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.26 or 0.00006362 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000205 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,041,217,329 coins and its circulating supply is 973,216,917 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EOS is eos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

EOS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

