Equalizer (EQZ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $351,670.00

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. Equalizer has a market cap of $10.88 million and approximately $351,670.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Equalizer has traded down 21.5% against the dollar. One Equalizer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000624 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Equalizer

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Buying and Selling Equalizer

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equalizer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equalizer using one of the exchanges listed above.

