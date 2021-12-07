Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Equifax worth $19,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the third quarter worth $82,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 48.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the second quarter worth $180,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 17.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 41.8% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

EFX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $296.06 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.46.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $282.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.41. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.87 and a 52 week high of $292.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 49.94 and a beta of 1.43.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.