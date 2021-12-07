Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for SVB Financial Group’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SVB Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.06 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.13. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $6.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $7.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $8.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $30.78 EPS.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $690.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $775.00 to $985.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $759.43.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $693.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $709.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $622.05. The company has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $337.83 and a 12-month high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.47 EPS.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total transaction of $8,733,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total value of $120,828.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $10,957,508. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 987.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.