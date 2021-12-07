Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December, 7th (1COV, ABDN, ABI, ALV, AZN, BAS, BATS, BNR, CLN, EVK)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, December 7th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €55.00 ($61.80) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Abrdn (LON:ABDN) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 315 ($4.18) to GBX 245 ($3.25). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI)

was given a €57.00 ($64.04) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €255.00 ($286.52) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a GBX 9,100 ($120.67) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €78.00 ($87.64) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) was given a GBX 3,100 ($41.11) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €105.00 ($117.98) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Clariant (AEX:CLN) was given a CHF 18.80 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €36.00 ($40.45) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 2,000 ($26.52) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,925 ($25.53) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €84.00 ($94.38) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) was given a €66.00 ($74.16) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 49 ($0.65) to GBX 52 ($0.69). Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €165.00 ($185.39) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 435 target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) was given a €120.00 ($134.83) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €10.50 ($11.80) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) was given a €16.20 ($18.20) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €164.00 ($184.27) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

