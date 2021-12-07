Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December, 7th (1COV, ABDN, ABI, ALV, AZN, BAS, BATS, BNR, CLN, EVK)

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2021

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, December 7th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €55.00 ($61.80) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Abrdn (LON:ABDN) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 315 ($4.18) to GBX 245 ($3.25). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) was given a €57.00 ($64.04) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €255.00 ($286.52) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a GBX 9,100 ($120.67) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €78.00 ($87.64) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) was given a GBX 3,100 ($41.11) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €105.00 ($117.98) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Clariant (AEX:CLN) was given a CHF 18.80 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €36.00 ($40.45) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 2,000 ($26.52) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,925 ($25.53) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €84.00 ($94.38) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) was given a €66.00 ($74.16) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 49 ($0.65) to GBX 52 ($0.69). Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €165.00 ($185.39) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 435 target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) was given a €120.00 ($134.83) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €10.50 ($11.80) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) was given a €16.20 ($18.20) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €164.00 ($184.27) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

