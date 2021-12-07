Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December, 7th (AAV, CBWBF, CPG, DYNDF, GEI, SPGYF, STPGF, TECK, TREVF)

Dec 7th, 2021

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, December 7th:

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price boosted by Tudor Pickering to C$9.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$45.00 to C$43.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.00 to C$11.50. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$63.00 to C$77.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$60.00 to C$70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its target price increased by Tudor Pickering to C$23.00. Tudor Pickering currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.75 to C$11.25. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.90 to C$3.50. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$56.00 to C$53.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$45.00 to C$44.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$0.25 to C$2.50. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$0.20 to C$2.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

