Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December, 7th (AAV, CBWBF, CPG, DYNDF, GEI, SPGYF, STPGF, TECK, TREVF)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, December 7th:

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price boosted by Tudor Pickering to C$9.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$45.00 to C$43.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG)

had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.00 to C$11.50. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$63.00 to C$77.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$60.00 to C$70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its target price increased by Tudor Pickering to C$23.00. Tudor Pickering currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.75 to C$11.25. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.90 to C$3.50. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$56.00 to C$53.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$45.00 to C$44.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$0.25 to C$2.50. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$0.20 to C$2.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

