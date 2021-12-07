Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December, 7th (BTLCY, BWMN, BY, BYDDY, BZLFY, CHMG, CHWY, CLBT, CMAX, CMTL)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, December 7th:

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $8.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The British Land Co. Plc is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, finances and develops commercial properties. Its property portfolio comprises retail parks, super stores, shopping centers, department stores, residential and offices. The British Land Co. Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company serving small- and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors and consumers. The Company offers saving accounts, credit cards, loans, mortgages, lending, equipment leasing, cash management and online banking services. Byline Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BYD Company Limited is principally engaged in the research, development, manufacture and distribution of automobiles, secondary rechargeable batteries and mobile phone components. It’s Automobiles and Related Products segment manufactures and sells automobiles, and auto-related moulds and components. The Company researches, develops, manufactures and sells batteries, which are applied on mobile phones, cordless phones, power tools and other kinds of portable electronic devices. Its rechargeable battery business provides lithium-ion batteries and nickel batteries. BYD’s mobile phone components and assembly business segment engages in the manufacture and sale of mobile handset components, such as housings and keypads; and provides assembly services. It has operations primarily in China, India, Hungary, and Brazil. BYD Company Limited is based in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company, engaged thru the bank in full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust business. “

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Chewy Inc. operates as an online pet retailer. The Company offers pet products which include dry and wet food, toys, mats, biscuits, vitamins and supplements. Chewy Inc. is based in Dania Beach, United States. “

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cellebrite DI Ltd. provides digital intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors. Cellebrite DI Ltd., formerly known as TWC Tech Holdings II Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $7.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CareMax Inc. is a technology-enabled care platform providing value-based care and chronic disease management to seniors. The company operates wholly-owned medical centers which offer a comprehensive suite of healthcare and social services and proprietary software and services platform which provides data, analytics and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians. CareMax Inc., formerly known as Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets. The Company believes many of its solutions play a vital role in providing or enhancing communication capabilities when terrestrial communications infrastructure is unavailable, inefficient or too expensive. The Company conducts business through three complementary segments: telecommunications transmission, RF microwave amplifiers and mobile data communications. “

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a clinical-stage company employing its innovative asset-centric business model to discover, develop and ultimately deliver impactful medicines to patients. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $51.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PC Connection, Inc. is a direct marketer of brand-name personal computers and related peripherals, software, and networking products to business, education, government, and consumer end users located primarily in the United States. “

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF). Robert W. Baird issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Chalice Brands (OTCMKTS:GLDFF) had its target price lowered by Fundamental Research from $2.04 to $1.50. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Record Q3 / Trading at a Steep Discount” and dated December 1, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

