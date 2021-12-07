Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EQR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.69.

NYSE EQR opened at $86.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.59. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $56.08 and a twelve month high of $88.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The business had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $5,978,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $4,376,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,306 shares of company stock worth $15,281,803. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

