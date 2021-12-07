Ergomed (LON:ERGO) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,398.76

Ergomed plc (LON:ERGO) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,398.76 ($18.55) and traded as low as GBX 1,285 ($17.04). Ergomed shares last traded at GBX 1,350 ($17.90), with a volume of 27,714 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,398.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,313.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £663.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.72.

About Ergomed (LON:ERGO)

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Clinical Research Outsourcing and Pharmacovigilance.

