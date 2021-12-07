Ether Zero Reaches 1-Day Volume of $9,386.00 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ether Zero has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $201,803.63 and $9,386.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,294.62 or 0.08512355 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00077877 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

