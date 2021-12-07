Ethereum Gold (ETG) Reaches One Day Volume of $311.00

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded down 43.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. In the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded 36.2% lower against the US dollar. One Ethereum Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a market capitalization of $417,164.28 and $311.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Gold alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00040426 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.62 or 0.00210734 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Coin Profile

Ethereum Gold (ETG) is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.