Etherparty Price Down 9.8% This Week (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. In the last week, Etherparty has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One Etherparty coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Etherparty has a total market capitalization of $655,943.95 and approximately $40,429.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Etherparty (CRYPTO:FUEL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

