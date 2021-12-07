Ethverse 1-Day Volume Tops $4,854.00 (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded down 15% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One Ethverse coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000320 BTC on exchanges. Ethverse has a market cap of $1.27 million and $4,854.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethverse has traded 35.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethverse Profile

Ethverse (ETHV) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 36,968,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,878,094 coins. The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Buying and Selling Ethverse

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

