EUNO (EUNO) Trading Down 12.6% This Week

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 31.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. EUNO has a market cap of $6.43 million and $219.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EUNO has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One EUNO coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EUNO alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $221.66 or 0.00439959 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000051 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 64.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,391,803,960 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.