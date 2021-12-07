Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.36

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.36 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.15 ($0.02). Europa Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 1.25 ($0.02), with a volume of 118,770 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50.

About Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG)

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom, Morocco, and Ireland. The company owns a 99% working interest in the West Firsby and Crosby Warren fields; and a 65% non-operated interest in the Whisby-4 field located in the East Midlands, the United Kingdom.

