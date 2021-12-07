Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.090-$0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $367.60 million-$367.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $363.20 million.Everbridge also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.200-$-0.190 EPS.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $111.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $103.28 and a 1 year high of $178.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.92 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.75.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EVBG shares. Stephens boosted their price target on Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Everbridge from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Everbridge from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $174.50.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total transaction of $44,432.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total transaction of $196,862.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,439 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,483 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

