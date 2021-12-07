Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.200-$-0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $102 million-$102.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.08 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.090-$0.100 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $111.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.92 and a beta of 0.77. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $103.28 and a 1-year high of $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.75.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EVBG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $174.50.

In other Everbridge news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total value of $196,862.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,875,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,439 shares of company stock worth $9,025,483. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

