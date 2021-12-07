Evercore ISI Upgrades Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) to “Buy”

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) was upgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a C$75.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.50% from the company’s previous close.

QSR has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$72.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$80.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$87.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus lowered Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$77.83.

Shares of QSR stock traded up C$2.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$76.14. 361,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,781. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of C$69.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$87.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$75.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$79.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.57. The stock has a market cap of C$23.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

