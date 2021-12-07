Everest Price Hits $0.30 (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. During the last seven days, Everest has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar. One Everest coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000592 BTC on major exchanges. Everest has a market capitalization of $35.22 million and $165,088.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Everest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00059990 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,284.20 or 0.08398117 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00058614 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,039.47 or 1.00050307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00077210 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Everest Profile

Everest’s launch date was December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.