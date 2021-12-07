Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 35.9% in the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 28.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 322.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RE shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everest Re Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.13.

RE opened at $266.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $209.63 and a one year high of $289.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.68.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 27.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

