Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director Buys $462,551.04 in Stock

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director C John Wilder bought 7,168 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.53 per share, for a total transaction of $462,551.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

C John Wilder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, C John Wilder bought 6,903 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.69 per share, for a total transaction of $460,361.07.

On Wednesday, December 1st, C John Wilder acquired 7,146 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.05 per share, for a total transaction of $457,701.30.

On Monday, November 29th, C John Wilder acquired 7,058 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $459,475.80.

On Friday, November 26th, C John Wilder acquired 7,058 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.82 per share, for a total transaction of $457,499.56.

On Wednesday, November 24th, C John Wilder bought 6,929 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.66 per share, for a total transaction of $454,958.14.

On Monday, November 22nd, C John Wilder bought 6,835 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $452,887.10.

On Friday, November 19th, C John Wilder bought 7,085 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.61 per share, for a total transaction of $464,846.85.

On Wednesday, November 17th, C John Wilder bought 7,014 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.61 per share, for a total transaction of $460,188.54.

On Monday, November 15th, C John Wilder acquired 7,070 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.32 per share, with a total value of $461,812.40.

On Friday, November 12th, C John Wilder acquired 7,085 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.63 per share, with a total value of $457,903.55.

EVRG stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.67. The stock had a trading volume of 912,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,179. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.44. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.88 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

