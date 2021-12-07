EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director David B. Blundin Acquires 68,600 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director David B. Blundin acquired 68,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $908,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

EverQuote stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.68. 654,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,737. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average is $22.75. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $54.96. The stock has a market cap of $434.29 million, a P/E ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 1.12.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. EverQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in EverQuote by 67.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in EverQuote by 21.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in EverQuote by 26.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in EverQuote by 19.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in EverQuote by 217.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EVER. Raymond James decreased their price target on EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

