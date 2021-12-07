EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,499 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.92% of EverQuote worth $4,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in EverQuote by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. 56.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David B. Blundin purchased 47,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $669,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darryl Auguste sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $29,048.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 157,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,253,574 and sold 33,790 shares valued at $669,063. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EVER stock opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $402.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 1.12. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $54.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.85.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EverQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

