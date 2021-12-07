Eversource Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NYSE:ES)

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.6025 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%.
Eversource Energy has increased its dividend payment by 19.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 23 years. Eversource Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 58.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Eversource Energy to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.8%.
NYSE ES traded up $1.23 on Tuesday, reaching $87.37. The company had a trading volume of 38,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,071. The firm has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.38. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $76.64 and a fifty-two week high of $92.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
Several research firms have commented on ES. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.29.
About Eversource Energy
Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.
