Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €36.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been assigned a €36.00 ($40.45) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($35.96) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($32.58) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($40.45) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($28.09) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €44.00 ($49.44) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €32.53 ($36.54).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Evonik Industries stock opened at €27.41 ($30.80) on Tuesday. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($30.09) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($37.04). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €27.70 and a 200-day moving average of €28.34.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.