Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Given a C$55.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) received a C$55.00 price target from analysts at TD Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.77% from the stock’s current price.

EIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Exchange Income to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.70.

Shares of EIF traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$42.06. 49,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,306. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.45. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of C$34.85 and a twelve month high of C$47.77. The company has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.23.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$400.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$342.17 million. As a group, analysts predict that Exchange Income will post 2.9200002 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Pyle sold 117,371 shares of Exchange Income stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total transaction of C$4,988,267.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$589,772.50.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

