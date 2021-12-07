ExclusiveCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $316.00 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0772 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $451,605.42 and approximately $316.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00015115 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000927 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

