Exeedme (XED) Market Cap Reaches $43.03 Million

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. During the last seven days, Exeedme has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. Exeedme has a total market cap of $43.03 million and $3.29 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exeedme coin can now be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001323 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

