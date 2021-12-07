Exeter Financial LLC Has $6.44 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Exeter Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,165 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Target makes up 3.8% of Exeter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $6,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Target by 166.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Target by 458.3% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Target by 107.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

TGT traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.64. The stock had a trading volume of 65,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,096. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $166.82 and a 1-year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Target’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,359 shares of company stock worth $9,177,700. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

