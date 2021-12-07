eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Gap Up to $34.75

Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.75, but opened at $36.99. eXp World shares last traded at $37.61, with a volume of 1,709 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eXp World has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

Get eXp World alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 73.94 and a beta of 3.11.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.05 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.33% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. eXp World’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $567,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,192,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,695,922.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $1,865,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,261,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,486,527.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 410,500 shares of company stock valued at $17,980,405. Insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in eXp World by 9.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,323,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,481,000 after acquiring an additional 831,910 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in eXp World by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,122,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,962,000 after acquiring an additional 75,525 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in eXp World by 248.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,988,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,397 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in eXp World by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in eXp World by 18.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,161,000 after purchasing an additional 182,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.